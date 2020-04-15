The Miley Legal Group works to bring justice to West Virginia after pharmaceutical companies dump millions of opioids in the state

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tim Miley and The Miley Legal Group are representing individuals affected by the opioid crisis.

“We have started representing individuals to make claims against the manufacturers and the distributors and the pharmacies who have wreaked havoc on our communities,” said Miley.

He and his team are working to help individuals file claims against distributors, specifically Purdue Pharma, after a bankruptcy judge noted that little to no individual claims were being brought to court during the company’s bankruptcy hearing in New York.

The judge allotted only a small window of time for individuals to file and The Miley Legal Group is working to help individuals file by June 30, 2020.

“The claims to be filed in the bankruptcy court were those that were influenced by a Purdue Pharma product, Oxycontin, Oxyir, Dilaudid,” said Miley. “So, if people were prescribed and they had to have a valid prescription, if people were prescribed a Purdue Pharma product then they have a right to make a claim in that bankruptcy court.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by opioids, but not products of Purdue Pharma, you still have options.

“If people received a prescription for other opioid drugs that are not from the Purdue Pharma family then they also can make a claim in the Multidistrict Litigation which is pending in Ohio and we are representing people who are doing that as well,” Miley explained.

If you’re interested in filing a claim, you should first go to your pharmacy and request your records. After achieving them, call the opioid hotline 1-877-226-1777 provided by The Miley Legal Group.