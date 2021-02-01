The Poky Dot set to reopen Tuesday for curbside pick-up

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A legendary and world-renowned Marion County diner is reopening for business on Tuesday.

The Poky Dot in Fairmont suffered a total loss fire last summer. Since then, the owners and operators have been rebuilding the historic restaurant trying to bring it back to its original glory.

The diner has been serving the community since 1951 and will offer an improved menu but will still carry creative classics including the nine-pound humongous banana split and the He-man breakfast challenge that is so big, it has to be served on a garbage can lid.

“Everything inside has been rebuilt, operator Alyssa Caputo explained. “Everything. All the walls, the ceiling, the entire kitchen, bathrooms, everything. So, it was a total rebuild on the inside interior and that has taken us up til now.”

Caputo explained that the Poky Dot will only offer curbside service for now and expects to fully open its doors by February 8.