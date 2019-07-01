The rain that caused the flooding

Flooding in Harman, WV. Picture courtesy of Jennifer Cutridge

Torrential downpours caused the flooding and damage across our mountain counties Saturday night into Sunday. Areas in Garrett, Tucker, Randolph, Preston, Grant, and Pendleton counties received upwards of 5 to 7 inches of rain, according to radar estimates and viewer reports.

Imagery of rainfall estimates across the mountains of West Virginia and Maryland. Courtesy: NOAA and water.weather.gov

Some of the reported totals from across the region include:

  • Davis, WV – 5.50″
  • Bayard, WV – 4.71″
  • Thomas, WV – 3.90″
  • Terra Alta, WV – 3.34″
  • Job, WV – 3.11″
  • Canaan Valley, WV – 2.96″
  • Canaan Heights, WV – 2.67″
  • Mountain Lake Park, MD – 2.13″
  • Morgantown, WV – 1.13″

According to reports from the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office in Sterling, VA, radar estimated amounts around 4-5 inches just west of Streby in western Grant County.

In addition, 2-4 inches of rain fell according to radar estimates in Pendleton County. This was located from Seneca Rocks to Riverton.

Flood damage at Harman School in Harman, WV. Image courtesy of Jessica Rae Pennington.







		
	


	


			
