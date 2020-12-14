The Salvation Army handed out its gifts to those who participated in its 2020 Angel Tree Program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monday morning, the Marion County Salvation Army handed out trash bags full of Christmas gifts as a part of its Angel Tree Program.

Parents were able to sign up through the school system, and despite all the pandemic challenges, the organization was able to continue the same traditions. Families could still pick up their angel’s or have them mailed to them, followed by the drive-through present pick up.

“We do this every year because, for these people, they wouldn’t be able to have a Christmas without it,” said Director of the Salvation Army Heather Hawkins. “It’s very touching to see that people who wouldn’t have anything, with our communities support, are able to receive Christmas gifts. It really warms my heart to see how well our community comes out to support everybody.”

The 2020 Angel Tree Program ensured that 520 more Marion County children are guaranteed to have something under the tree on Christmas.