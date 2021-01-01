The top 10 most read stories on WBOY.com in 2020

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As we are set to enter 2021, 12 News’ digital staff took a look back at the stories that were read most on wboy.com in 2020.

Below are the ten stories that readers clicked on most in 2020:

Gramma of Gramma and Ginga internet fame passes away on Christmas Day. The internet sensation from Clarksburg left us after 106 years, sparking thousands of online condolences.

‘Gramma’ Photo courtesy of grammaandginga.com

2. Morgantown Police fire tear gas on large crowd in Sunnyside neighborhood. Shortly after West Virginia University announced that it was shifting classes online due to the coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020, a large group, involving WVU students, held a gathering in Morgantown’s Sunnyside neighborhood and initially refused to leave when police asked them to do so.

WVU students and others gather in the Sunnyside section of town on March 12, 2020

3. WV Gov. Justice announces stay at home order during virtual news briefing on COVID-19. In a news briefing on the afternoon of March 23, Gov. Jim Justice got the whole state’s attention when he announced a stay at home order that shut down “non-essential businesses.” The shutdown lasted more than a month until Justice announced his “West Virginia Strong: The Comeback” plan on April 27.

WV Gov. Justice announces state’s stay at home order on March 23, 2020

4. Elkins officer flown to Ruby Memorial after being shot, suspect in custody. Not long after the coronavirus pandemic hit the Mountain State, attention was diverted to Randolph County on March 26, when Elkins Police Officer Daniel Sayre was shot while trying to apprehend a man walking through the city with a rifle. After being released from the hospital a day later, Sayre returned to Elkins to a hero’s welcome.

Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre (center) was welcomed home Friday afternoon by Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett (right) and Corporal Christopher Boatwright.

5. Gov. Justice orders extra restrictions only for the eastern panhandle. On April 3, with COVID-19 cases surging in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, Gov. Justice enacted special restrictions for that region of the state and extends those restrictions two days later.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the state’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the eastern panhandle on March 17, 2020.

6. 9 Buckhannon residents facing drug charges after task force officers serve search warrant. In June, a large scale drug bust in Upshur County got a lot of attention on wboy.com. The 9 residents were arrested after drug task force officers searched a home on Cooper Street in Buckhannon.

Courtney Carrier

Lita Smallwood

Brandon Scott

Isiah Edmond

Tiler Marteney

David Mayo

William McCauley

Kayla Miller

James Perednas

7. 5 total cases confirmed in West Virginia. On March 19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced that the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases had jumped from two to five, after three residents contracted the virus out of state and brought it back with them.

12 News anchor Don Graye reports that West Virginia’s coronavirus total has jumped to five on March 19, 2020

8. Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Preston County. On February 17, bicyclist Robin Ames, 37 of Bruceton Mills was killed when she was hit by an SUV driven by Tara Evans. Evans was later charged with involuntary manslaughter; reckless driving; negligent homicide; and prohibited use of an electronic communications device.

9. WVU Police release additional information on fatal shooting of WVU student, 2 men charged with murder. On February 28, West Virginia University’s campus was shocked when a student, Eric Smith, 21 of New Jersey, was gunned down at a student apartment complex. Two men from Fairmont were quickly arrested and charged with first degree murder.

10. 5 West Virginians die in multi vehicle accident in South Carolina. On July 3, seven West Virginia residents were involved in a traffic accident on an interstate in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Five of the passengers were killed, while two others were injured. The victims were from Nicholas and Webster counties.