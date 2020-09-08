The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties kicked off 2020 fundraising campaign

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – To kick off the 2020 Fundraising Campaign for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties, leaders and volunteers installed an outdoor learning Trail at Mary Lou Retton Park to help parents and caregivers support early education for young children.

The installation of the learning trail marked the official start of the 82nd annual fundraising campaign for the organization. Typically every year they kick off the campaign, United Way leaders host breakfast at Fairmont State University. Due to COVID-19, United Way is launching the campaign with this volunteer project instead.

Devanna Corley of Civil Environmental Consultants chairs the campaign, and despite hurtles from the coronavirus, the organization still has set the community goal at $500,000.

“As a result of the financial downturn for a lot of people, there is so much more need then there used to be. We’re going to push really hard to hit that goal,” said Corley. “Our COVID-19 fund did very well. We raised $100,000 during that campaign. So, I’m not afraid of the $500,000, but I am going to have to call in on every resource to make sure we collectively as a board, attain the goal.”

The Born Learning Trail is an interactive, playful, and visible community engagement tool. It’s a part of the Born Learning campaign designed to help parents, caregivers, and communities support early learning. The United Way already placed a trail in Taylor county, and Corley said it was a perfect time to begin the campaign while they put another trail in Marion county.

“I just want to thank all our current donors and any potential donors. There is no gift that is too small, and when we say that donations made here stay here, we do mean that 100 percent,” said Corley.

The annual fundraising campaign raises dollars for 35 programs at 25 health and human service agencies in Marion and Taylor counties. The funding also supports critical community impact initiatives, including the 211 information and referral hotline, free volunteer tax assistance, and the healthy Grandfamilies program.