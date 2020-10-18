The West Virginia Botanic Garden gives to the community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Garden passed out fun goodie bags for children in Monongalia County to take home.

The West Virginia Botanic Garden packed over 300 bags and distributed them through a drive-thru pick up service at the entrance of the Garden.

The “Fall Family Fun Kits” included activities, recipes, bird seeds, markers and more. Botanic Garden employees came up with the idea since they were unable to hold their annual “Fall Children’s Festival”.

Education Director Erin Smaldone stated they wanted to still give to the community despite the pandemic.

“Everyone seems appreciative to receive these kits and at least have something for their kids to do during this time of year,” Smaldone explained. “Everything in the activity kit is nature based. So, we try to keep on that theme of having fun outdoors in nature.”

To learn more information on the Botanic Garden you can check out their Facebook Page.