The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival takes place in Morgantown

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Wine and Jazz festival took place at Camp Muffly in Morgantown, September 21st-22nd.

The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Inc. is a nonprofit that returns proceeds made from the festival back into the community by providing scholarships to WVU School of Music and free concerts to local middle and high schools.

“It’s a nice mixture because you get the nice wine experience but then you also have jazz music playing all day, which is great. It’s just a nice environment,” said festival attendee, Julia Mellett.

The festival provides wine tastings, food, and live entertainment for the community to enjoy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories