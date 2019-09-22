The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival takes place in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Wine and Jazz festival took place at Camp Muffly in Morgantown, September 21st-22nd.

The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Inc. is a nonprofit that returns proceeds made from the festival back into the community by providing scholarships to WVU School of Music and free concerts to local middle and high schools.

“It’s a nice mixture because you get the nice wine experience but then you also have jazz music playing all day, which is great. It’s just a nice environment,” said festival attendee, Julia Mellett.

The festival provides wine tastings, food, and live entertainment for the community to enjoy.