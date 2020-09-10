The WV DHHR confirms 209 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 209 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 147 new cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Thursday, September 10, there have been a total of 467,526 (+3,840) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,017 (+209) total cases and 257 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 88-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We take the reporting of these tragic deaths very seriously and extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR website, there are 2,856 (+50) active cases and 8,904 (+156) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (851), Boone (169), Braxton (9), Brooke (103), Cabell (610), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (14), Fayette (432), Gilmer (19), Grant (145), Greenbrier (113), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (219), Jefferson (397), Kanawha (1,809), Lewis (36), Lincoln (127), Logan (536), Marion (234), Marshall (138), Mason (131), McDowell (75), Mercer (355), Mineral (148), Mingo (287), Monongalia (1,547), Monroe (146), Morgan (43), Nicholas (60), Ohio (302), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (362), Raleigh (399), Randolph (228), Ritchie (9), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (112), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (51), Wayne (304), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (327), Wyoming (75).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.