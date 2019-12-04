Days
The Health Plan and West Virginia University Health System agree to terminate agreement

by: John Lynch

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) – The Health Plan, a managed care organization headquartered in Wheeling and operating throughout West Virginia and the West Virginia University Health System (operating under the brand WVU Medicine), have mutually agreed to terminate the May 1, 2019 transaction agreement, which means they will not become a single entity.

The West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner was sent the following statement on November 27, 2019 from The Health Plan, “The purpose of this letter is to notify the Department that the above-referenced Term Sheet (and the transaction contemplated by the Term Sheet) has been terminated.

The Health Plan said that it remains committed to building a statewide integrated healthcare finance and delivery network that will include all major health systems.

In addition, this announcement does not change or affect coverage for anyone insured by The Health Plan who receives services from West Virginia University Health System facilities

