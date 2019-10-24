Thrasher Group lends support to recovering addicts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Thrasher Group donated two vehicles Wednesday to the Ride for Recovery Program that provides a free car service to and from work for recovering addicts.

Funding for the program comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission and will pilot in the Huntington area. Thrasher Group said this is a way for the company to give back to a community that is suffering, and that whenever people are it has an impact on the families and the business community statewide.

“When you look at this opioid, and really the whole drug situation not limited to opioids, it takes a number of different factors to try and combat this problem, transportation is one, an important factor, but one of many factors,” Wood Thrasher, Chairman of the Board of Thrasher Group.

Thrasher stated that they want to help with solutions from transportation, supporting treatment facilities and working with at risk children. Many employees of the Thrasher Group are involved from the corporate level to an individual level.