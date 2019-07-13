Thrasher Group teams up with Sleep In Heavenly Peace

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a nationwide charity that has recently opened a chapter in Harrison County, with a mission to make sure every child in the area has a bed of their own.

The Thrasher Group teamed up with Sleep In Heavenly Peace along with 70 employees to build approximately 100 beds for children of Harrison County.

“I don’t know of any way to change West Virginia better than to start with the absolute youth of the state. This gives a kid a bed and it just makes you feel good to be out here working, it lifts the whole organization up so it’s more than service, it really is a blessing to us,” said Woody Thrasher, chairman of The Thrasher Group Inc.

The Thrasher Group not only donated their time but also all of the supplies and manpower to make the event possible.