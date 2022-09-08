CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is celebrating National Passport Awareness Month by having a passport fair.

The fair started on Thursday at 10 a.m. and will run until 8 p.m. It will continue on Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are needed and the library will be taking walk-ins.

At the library, applicants are to go to the second-floor conference room where they will have to complete the process before getting their passport.

The process starts with filling out paperwork, and applicants must bring proper documentation which includes a birth certificate, passport photo, and photo ID. The library will get all the information processed and sent to the Department of State.

Library manager Julia Todd said that passports are currently taking eight to ten weeks to process before being mailed to the individual’s house. However, passports can be expedited with an additional fee which will cut about two weeks off the wait time.

Adults will be charged $130 for a passport and children 15 and under will cost $100. There is also a $35 processing fee for the library. These fees do not include the option for expediting.

There are no requirements when getting a passport, unless an individual has recently had a name change, in which documentation showing the change will be needed.

Todd also said that the passport fair is an important amenity for the community. She said,

“We try to do it to bring awareness that we are here to help people with their passports and doing the passport fair, it does not require an appointment. So, we’re pretty flexible with people’s hours. If you’re doing a passport for children, both parents have to come to sign off, for authorization,” Todd said.

Todd wanted to have flexible hours for working parties, in case they can’t make it during the day, or if they have the day off during the weekend.

The “Friends of the Library” sponsored this passport fair, and they are providing a leather bound wallet holder for passports and IDs.

The next library event Oct. 8, where they will be inviting book editor Sandy Tritt to give tips and help interested individuals or new authors in editing. She will also show them what is required by editors and what is not.