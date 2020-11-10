Through the Eyes of the Lost photography contest brings awareness to homelessness in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A local organization held a photography contest to help get a better idea of what life is like for one particular group of people.

Friends Feeding Friends hosts a community meal for the homeless in the Clarksburg area each Wednesday evening and sometimes provides hygiene items and socks and gloves to help stay warm in the winter.

After hearing about the idea from another group in South Carolina, Friends Feeding Friends decided to host ‘Clarksburg Through the Eyes of the Lost’.

“We thought it sounded very novel and interesting and we were really curious to see what our people thought about our city,” said Anita Hornor with Friends Feeding Friends.

Those living on the streets were given disposable cameras and asked to take photos that show how they see life. Fifteen of the best photos were chosen and auctioned off at a community event on October 28 to help fund future events.







“Relationship is really what we need with those that are on the streets so that we can communicate clearly to them what resources we have for them, maybe what some next steps are for them,” said Hornor.

Those with Friends Feeding Friends said they hope this helps raise awareness and encourage people to attend community meals in the future.

“Many of these are addicts, and it takes a long time for them to build trust and to know that there might be a new future for them, and that’s what we do every Wednesday night,” said Hornor.

Another photography contest is expected to be organized in the near future.