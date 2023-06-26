MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — When you think of the 4th of July, it’s hard not to think of fireworks. That’s how inseparable the two are in today’s day and age.

Odds are more than likely that you’ll either hear or see fireworks over the next week or so. If you’re one of the people planning to set off the fireworks yourself, it’s important to remember proper safety tips.

According to a 2022 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), injuries because of fireworks increased 25% from 2006 – 2021. In 2021, at least nine people died and 11,500 people were injured in firework-related incidents.

Tips to celebrate safely according to the CPSC:

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.

After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.

Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.

Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

According to Morgantown area firework salesman Brandon Brammer, using your common sense is the best way to stay safe.

“Follow the instruction on the packing,” Brammer said. “If it says don’t hold it in your hand, then don’t hold it in your hand. If it says don’t light it within 100 feet of a building, you probably shouldn’t light it within 100 feet of a building.”

If any injuries occur, be sure to go get medical attention. Brammer also encourages those using fireworks to contact other people if they have any questions.

“Probably check with your local fire department,” Brammer said. “We were going to light some for ourselves and made sure that we have all of the proper rules and regulations.”

Another tip is to find out about your local town or cities’ ordinances are before setting off fireworks.

