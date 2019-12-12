Tips to keep you safe while on the road this winter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Winter weather is upon us and driving conditions can quickly deteriorate.

According to the ‘National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’, West Virginia averages 308 traffic fatalities each year, so it’s important to be aware of your surroundings while driving.

“You want to make sure your lights on, your windshield wipers are on, if it’s snowing or raining and just take extra precautions,” said Laura Pysz, Director of the Office of Emergency Management of Harrison County.

Officials also advise motorists to give the vehicles in front of them a little more space than normal to prevent accidents.

“With the snow and the ice on the road your stopping distance is not going to be the same as dry pavement conditions, so you have to allow yourself some more space so you have extra time to stop for that vehicle ahead of you,” said Pysz.

Officials at the Office of Emergency Management of Harrison County, suggest keeping an emergency car kit inside your vehicle if an accident would occur.

The kit should include items such as water bottles, non-perishable foods, jumper cables, first aid kit and warm clothing.

To stay ahead of winter weather, you can sign up for emergency alerts through the Harrison County Alerts Emergency Notification System.