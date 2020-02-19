A few snowflakes possible before another taste of Winter next week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The rest of the workweek will be pretty Winterlike across the region with below-average temperatures, some sunshine and a chance of a snowflake or two for the mountains.

A few flakes are expected into the higher elevations and foothills Thursday morning and afternoon whereas light accumulations up to one inch of snow is possible in the mountains of Randolph, Upshur, Webster, Pocahontas, and Pendleton counties.

Drier weather moves in Friday and for the weekend thanks to an area of high pressure.

A surge of wet and warm air pushes in from the southwest after lunch Monday, making the start of the workweek a soggy one. Showers look to continue into Tuesday before cooler air moves in Wednesday.

Below-average temperatures are expected to bring areas of sleet, rain, and snow Thursday.

There is a 33 percent chance of cooler temperatures across the western half of West Virginia to finish off the month of February.

This potentially cooler air will provide a chance for likely wet weather to be a wintry mix of sleet and snow, rather than rain.

This trend, according to the long-range weather models, seems to linger into March; however, things can change. Stay tuned!