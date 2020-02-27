Snowflakes to fly Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After a shot of Winter throughout north-central West Virginia, another taste of snow is on the way.

Snowy Elkins High School Football Field. Courtesy: Mikayla Martin

Spots across the region received anywhere from an inch in Elkins and Cedar Creek State Park in Ritchie County to a half-foot of snow at Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County as well as Dyer in Webster County.

Kumbrabow State Forest near Monterville in Randolph County took the cake with over a foot of snow reported.

The area of low pressure that gave the Mountaineers Thursday’s snow is gone, however, more is on the way…why?

Moisture coming from the Great Lakes is streaming in through the upper atmosphere. These specific bands are pushing in from Lake Michigan and Lake Erie. Flurries will continue to fly throughout Thursday night and Friday morning.

This will cause slick roads and hazardous travel for the morning commute.

Blustery winds will also be an issue as wind gusts are expected to exceed 30 MPH in the lowlands and 45 MPH in the higher elevations. This will produce areas of blowing snow, downed tree limbs and power lines, as well as isolated power outages.

Not too much more snow is expected for our Friday, but it is enough to cause some slowdowns on roadways throughout the northern half of West Virginia.

An additional inch or two of snow is possible throughout the region with locally higher amounts possible in the eastern mountains.

Take plenty of extra time while driving in the winter weather and leave plenty of following distance on the roadways.

For the latest on this winter weather, please keep up-to-date with the StormTracker12 weather team on Facebook or on wboy.com/weather.