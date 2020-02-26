Winter weather on the way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A taste of Winter is upon us here in the Mountain State.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for southeastern Randolph, southeastern Webster, and northwestern Pocahontas counties until 7 PM Thursday due to accumulating snow and damaging wind gusts.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the rest of the mountains until 12 PM Thursday for accumulating snow and gusty winds.

Rain is moving through the region Wednesday evening thanks to a large area of low pressure.

As colder air filters in behind the system, the rain will change over to sleet and snow.

Snow will be the big story for our Thursday morning commute across the region.

Into the afternoon, snow will lighten up and we could even see the sun in spots throughout the lowlands.

However, winds gusting up to 40-50 MPH may cause hazardous travel in the higher elevations.

Black ice is also possible allowing the mountainous roads to be slick, so make sure to take extra time to get to your destination Thursday and use your wipers and headlights.

Thursday will see a little bit of snow into the lowlands, accumulating to less than an inch.

Up to two inches of snow is possible throughout the foothills and lower elevations of the mountains with the highest peaks greater than 2,500 feet in elevation could see up to 4-8 inches of snow.

Friday will also see snow showers in the morning across all of north-central West Virginia.

This will also cause hazardous travel and slippery travel throughout the region, especially along Corridor H, Route 33, Route 32, and Route 219 in the higher elevations.

An additional inch or two of snow is possible into the lowlands throughout the day Friday.

That is also the case into the foothills and mountains, but the mountains in parts of Randolph, Webster, Pocahontas, Tucker, Garrett, and Preston counties could see an additional two-to-four inches with some spots seeing an extra half-foot of snow Friday.

Stay updated with the StormTracker12 weather team for the latest updates on this winter weather.