Tractor trailer accident shuts down northbound lanes of I-79 in Lewis County

ROANOKE, W.Va. – An accident on I-79 involving a tractor trailer shut down both northbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 87 on Tuesday evening.

According to officials with the Lewis County 911, first responders were alerted to an accident that was blocking multiple lanes of traffic around 6 p.m.

Pricetown Fire Department, Lewis County Sheriff, Weston Fire Department and Lewis County EMS all responded to the scene. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

At this time, there is no word as to if any injuries occurred from this accident.

One northbound lane of traffic has since reopened, but those driving through the area are being advised to take caution.