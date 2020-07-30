Tractor trailer accident shuts down south bound lanes of I-79 in Harrison County

QUIET DELL W. Va–Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a tractor trailer accident in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 communication center, first responders were alerted about the accident at 5:00 Thursday morning on I-79 near mile marker 115 headed south bound in Quiet Dell.

At this time there are no injuries being reported.

Both southbound lanes are closed at this time, so emergency officials are warning drivers to take it slow through there and be prepared to stop.

The Annmore, Nutter Fort, Stonewood Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene .

