Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down the northbound slow lane of I-79

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A tractor-trailer has rolled over and down the embankment on I-79 and caused a northbound lane near mile marker 109 to shut down.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with injury and entrapment at approximately 7:11 p.m.

The Anmoore Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Jane Lew Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Highways all responded to the scene.

At this time there are no injuries and one car that hit debris on the interstate due to the crash was totaled.

