Traffic backed up on I-79 due to single-vehicle accident

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – Traffic delays were reported after a single-vehicle accident occurred on I-79 southbound.

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the single-vehicle incident on the southbound lanes of I-79 at Mile Marker 143 near Goshen Road Wednesday evening.

West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

At this time there is no word as to what caused this incident to occur, but there have been no reported injuries, according to Monongalia County 911 officials.

Those traveling through the area are being advised to proceed with caution.

