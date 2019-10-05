Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum hosts annual fall festival

WESTON, W.Va.-The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum hosted its 13th annual Fall Festival on Saturday.

The festival includes activities for everyone, including costume contests, talent competitions and karaoke.

Guests can participate in asylum tours during this time and can win tickets to future events.

Asylum owner Rebecca Jordan-Gleason says she is happy with the turnout this year and is always exploring new ideas.

“We have a little bit of something for every type of person. You can come here, you can do everything from zombie paintball, flashlight tour, haunted house, daytime historic tour, drag shows, festivals-all different types of events. Depending on when you come, there’s always something happening at the asylum,” said Jordan-Gleason.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum is also hosting its annual costume ball on October 19th.