Triple S Harley Davison hosts annual Trunk or Treat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Triple S Harley Davidson held its annual Trunk or Treat on Sunday, and hundreds of people attended.

Kids and parents were dressed in costumes of their favorite superheroes and princesses. One man handing out candy even came as the headless horseman.

People walking from trunk to trunk

Families lined up, walked to each car for candy and even had the chance to win raffle prizes. Jennifer Sutherland, the Triple S general manager, said the event was important to her and the rest of her team, because it’s a chance to serve the community.

“We really are big on community involvement,” Sutherland said. “We know the community does a lot for us, so we like to give back and it’s an opportunity for other local businesses and organizations to come out and support that as well.”

Local businesses at the event included Mama’s Little Helper Childcare Facility and the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, which gave out candy and a discounts for pool use.



Line of people waiting at Triple S

The turnout was far more than what Sutherland and her team expected.

“I am actually very pleased with the turnout, a little surprised to be quite honest,” Sutherland said. “We have some people on the way to get more candy, so it’s a great day. The rain ended up lifting and I think the kids are happy to be out of the house.”

In terms of COVID-19, Sutherland said the outdoor element made the event safer for families.

“It is Halloween so a lot of the kids and people have masks on already,” Sutherland said. “And then we are just trying to space out the groups and have some Halloween fun outside and try to enjoy the day. “

Next year, Sutherland said, there will probably be a costume contest because she was so inspired by all the amazing costumes she saw on Sunday. In addition, she said there might also be a dance contest.