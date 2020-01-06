Truck fire near mile marker 127 shuts down I-79 southbound

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A truck on fire has closed down both southbound lanes of I-79 near Mile Marker 127.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday, when a truck became fully involved in a fire.

Officials said that both southbound lanes are closed, and there has been no indication on when they will be reopened.

One tire from the truck caught on fire as the truck was travelling down the road, the driver then pulled to the side of the road and attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, according to Fire Chief Phil Hart of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Fire Department and Spelter, Nutter Fort and Valley volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of the fire. The West Virginia State Police will be investigating the incident.

According to officials, there are no injuries as a result of the incident, however drivers have been advised to proceed with caution.

No further information is available at this time.