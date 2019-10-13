“Trunk or Treat” invites families to celebrate Halloween

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-United Methodist Temple Church hosted its annual “Trunk or Treat” event this evening.

Church members showed their Halloween spirit by decorating their car trunks and handing out candy to local children.

This was followed by a community meal for families to celebrate together.

“It is just to have fun and to be a person who shows what the love of God is. This is what a Christian does. They do these things, and we do have fun,” said Disciple Study Group member Mary Price.

Church members also say they are pleased with this year’s turnout and they hope more families will join the fun in future years.