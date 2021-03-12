Tucker’s Treasures to host city-wide scavenger hunt in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you like puzzles, adventures, and winning free things, then Tucker’s Treasures’ city-wide scavenger hunt just might be the thing for you.

Tucker’s Treasures, a liquidation pallet business, is hosting its first scavenger hunt on March 20 and it cost $40 to sign up.

“The way it works is there are teams of two, the teams will all come here, register and start at our warehouse in Morgantown,” Co-Owner Brittany Fink said. “They will get a crossword puzzle and the teams have to fill out the crossword puzzle, go to the locations around town, get pictures with those locations and the fastest team with the most correct answers will win this beautiful pallet behind us.”

Fink and her husband Cody inspecting the prize pallet

The places teams will visit are mostly small businesses and some chain restaurants in Morgantown. The goal, Fink said, is to highlight small businesses and give them exposure.

She said she and her husband, Cody, who co-owns the business, felt it was important to help local businesses in the current economic climate.

“As a small business ourselves, we know the pandemic hit hard with people,” she said. “And we really just wanted, now that things are opening back up, for people to be aware of what is open, what is in town and remind them of the small businesses that maybe they forgot about when they were shopping more online at the bigger box retailers.”

To incentivize people to take part, there is, of course, a prize for the winning team. They will receive an entire liquidation pallet from Tucker’s Treasures.

Winning prize, one entire pallet

The pallet includes a trampoline, chairs, a table and some mystery prizes.

“The trampoline is $400, which is crazy,” Fink said. “There’s also two bar stools that value about $110 a piece, a really nice accent table that’s $180. And then the boxes that you can’t tell what they are, could have anywhere from $200-$500 worth of inventory. It could be clothes, home decor, small appliances, lamps, you just never know.”

Fink said, all in all, the pallet could be worth as much as little as $1,500 and as much as $4,000 just because you never know what’s in the mystery boxes.

“And you’re just paying $40 for a ticket,” she said. “Plus, you get to drive around Morgantown on a nice day.”

Fink scanning to see what’s in the mystery boxes

Fink showing value of mystery box item

Second and third place teams will also receive prizes. Each team member will receive a mystery box.

If you are interested in learning more about Tucker’s Treasures, you can do so via the app or its website.

“Now we have an app,” Fink said. “You just search ‘Tucker’s Treasures’, you’ll see an orange logo. That means you can shop all of our inventory on the app. You can still shop where our Facebook group is, but the app just makes it more streamline and we continue to add new items every day on the app.”

She continued.

“You can also shop on our website tuckerstreasuresllc.com, which is integrated with the app. If you want to use the website versus the app, it’s going to have the same inventory, just two different ways of shopping.”