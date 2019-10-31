Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Two deputies shot, suspect dead in Cabell County

ONA, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ona on Wednesday night.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said that two deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department were shot executing a search warrant for stolen property at approximately 6:30 p.m. at a home on Blue Sulfer Road.

The sheriff said that shots were fired, and a suspect named Michael Pinkerman was killed. His father, who was not named, was injured and is in custody.

The Cabell County sheriff told 13 News reporter Lily Bradly at the scene, the deputies, Jimmy Johnston and Jared Cremeans, have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple police agencies are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The Milton Police Department and Delegate Daniel Linville have confirmed the situation, sending thoughts and prayers to the officers.

