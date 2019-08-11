Two local teachers exchange custom poems for school supplies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two north central West Virginia English teachers have found a unique way to collect school supplies.

Daniel Summers and Brian Elliott, known as “Bards of Yellow Wood,” write custom poems each week at the Bridgeport farmers market for anyone who donates books for students.

Poems are completed in five to ten minutes while customers visit other booths at the market.

“As an English teacher, one of the most important things is to get kids and students and people in general reading, and so this is one way that we found that we can have books be available to our students, not just to borrow from our classrooms, but to take home,” said Elliott.

The poems provide a fun and interesting way to motivate people to promote learning among students.

“We’ve been able to raise several thousand books and over a thousand dollars. All of it went directly to our students and other teachers in the West Virginia community,” said Summers.

Bards of Yellow Wood also accept monetary donations in exchange for poems.