Two men to sue hospital after allegedly being switched at birth

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon is being sued by two men in Monongalia County Circuit Court who explained that they were switched at birth almost 80 years ago.

Jackie Spencer and William Carr were both born at the hospital on the same day in 1942, but didn’t know they were unrelated to their families until DNA tests revealed no matches.

They are suing the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston for unspecified damages due to a “lifetime of consequences” from not being connected to their biological family.