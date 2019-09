KINGWOOD, W.Va. – A two vehicle accident in Preston County turns into an even scarier situation when both vehicles catch fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident happened at around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday on E. Main St. in Kingwood.

According to the department, when crews arrived on scene they found both the vehicle and motorcycle on fire, with occupants away from the vehicles.

No word of any injuries reported at this time.