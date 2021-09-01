U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declares state of emergency for Monongahela River area due to flooding

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District declared a state of emergency, Wednesday, due to flooding conditions impacting the Monongahela River and its tributaries.

This emergency declaration authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to offer “support emergency response activities” caused by the natural disaster.

The Pittsburgh District may “provide support to local communities in need, and repair or rehabilitate flood control projects damaged during the state of emergency,” according to a news release.

“If communities request support, we can provide assistance under this declaration,” said Al Coglio, the chief of emergency management for the Pittsburgh District.

The act also authorizes the Pittsburgh District to provide resources if requested, which can include technical assistance, sandbags, sandbag machines, water pumps and other flood-fighting supplies or equipment, officials said. The act does not include provisions for labor, transportation or fill materials.

All authorized costs associated with the emergency response are funded by the federal government.

The Pittsburgh District’s Emergency Operations Center remains active. To request support, agencies can contact the Pittsburgh District emergency operation center by calling (412) 395-7150 or sending an email to celrp-eoc@usace.army.mil.

The Monongahela River runs from Fairmont, West Virginia to Pittsburgh. That entire area saw heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday from the remains of Hurricane Ida.