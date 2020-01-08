U.S. Attorney’s Office speaks at Lewis County High Schools on drug epidemic

WESTON, W.Va. – A representative for United States Attorney Bill Powell spoke to students, parents and community members Tuesday night at Lewis County High School on drugs and the misuse of prescription medications.

A forum was held in the school’s auditorium which was open to the public. Many area school officials were invited to attend as well to hear what Powell’s representative said delivering his message about the statewide drug epidemic and prevention.

Students also attended a session during the school day to hear Powell’s message on drug prevention. This forum follows an incident where five students were transported to the hospital on December 2, where a student gave prescription medication to other high school students.

“And the fact that we need to educate kids, and we need to let them know that as a school we can not tolerate that in the school. But we’re also going to be there for them to help them in any challenges they have with any type of drugs, alcohol, anything, we’re going to be there to help them,” said John Whiston, Principal of Lewis County High School.

The United States Attorney’s office also participates in the Projects Safe Neighborhoods, it is a nationwide initiative bringing together law enforcement agencies to identify issues and create solutions.

On Wednesday, Lewis County Middle School students will have the opportunity to hear Powell’s presentation.