U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio murder suspect in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An Ohio man who was wanted for murder has been located in Morgantown on Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from U.S. Marshals.

Officials explained that Bryan Darshawn Esters, 33, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment on Cornell Avenue. Esters was wanted by the Akron Police Department for Aggravated Murder and Felonious Assault.

According to the press release, Esters was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force. Investigators explained Andre Warren shot Dominique Thomas three times outside Julian’s Restaurant on Pioneer Street in Akron on July 1, 2018.

Following that shooting, Esters allegedly shot Thomas four more times in the back at point-blank range as Thomas was on the ground. Thomas died at the scene from his injuries, officials said. A second 20-year-old victim was also shot, but survived. Warren was convicted of the shooting in April 2019 and was sentenced to life in prison, according to U.S. Marshals.

According to the press release, Esters had remained a fugitive for almost two years, until U.S. Marshals in Ohio received information he was in Morgantown over the weekend. The information was forwarded to local Deputy Marshals, who were able to pinpoint his location, officials explained.

After several hours of surveillance, Deputy US Marshals, Fugitive Task Force Officers and Morgantown City Officers attempted to call Esters out of the residence to surrender. Following a short period of time, Esters surrendered without incident, the released stated.

Following the arrest, the Mon Metro Drug Task Force was contacted due to suspected narcotics and a firearm being located in the residence, the release stated. An investigation will be ongoing into those items.

Esters will be charged as a fugitive from justice and appear Monongalia County court on the charges before extradition to Ohio. He will be held at the North Central Regional Jail.