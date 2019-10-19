U.S. Marshals track down Clarksburg man wanted after 14 state crime spree

Clarksburg, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man who was wanted in multiple states has been arrested in Ohio.

Robert Evans

Robert Vaughn Evans, 52, was arrested Friday around 5:15PM by the U.S. Marshals Service in Marietta. Evans was wanted by the West Virginia State Parole Office for violating the terms of his parole. Evans was on parole for prior convictions in Harrison County for assault.

Evans is alleged to have left West Virginia parole supervision around February.

Investigators saw Evans leaving a hotel parking lot in a stolen vehicle. Authorities pulled over the vehicle and arrested Evans without incident. They also found an unknown amount of suspected narcotics in the vehicle.

While on the run, Evans is also alleged to have gone on a multi-state crime spree in Florida, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington. He has been charged in 7 of those states, ranging from larceny, theft of a vehicle, and bank robbery.

Evans was also previously convicted and sentenced in the Northern District of West Virginia for firearms violations. While pending a supervised release violation in that case in August 1995, Evans escaped from custody and was arrested in Florida nearly a year later. Evans has a lengthy criminal history including charges of kidnapping, forgery, fraud, domestic assault, and sexual assault.

Evans will be held at the North Central Regional Jail until his initial appearance on federal charges from Minnesota. He will also face extradition to the other states where he has been charged.

The U.S. Marshals were assisted in the arrest by the following agencies: West Virginia State Parole, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, Marietta Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ohio State Patrol. The West Virginia Intelligence Fusion center also helped with the investigation.