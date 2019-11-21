UHC screenings raising awareness for lung cancer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – November is national lung cancer awareness month. United Hospital Center is doing its part by providing screenings to high risk patients.

In the United States, someone dies of lung cancer every 3.3 minutes. Lung cancer kills 433 Americans each day. That’s the same number of seats on a 747 jet.

United Hospital Center’s ‘Great American Smokeout’ focuses on early detection among high risk individuals.

UHC is using a low dose CT scan to produce three dimensional images of the chest that show anything abnormal. This procedure only takes ten minutes and should be performed each year for anyone considered high risk.

“Some of the things that put you at risk for lung cancer are those individuals that have significant exposure to asbestos or radon, those people with significant smoking histories, a family history of lung cancer or a personal history of cancer themselves,” said vice president of oncology Linda Carte.

Those interested in receiving this screening at UHC are encouraged to call 681-342-1830.