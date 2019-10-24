UHC support group helps people affected by breast cancer heal

Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Cancer is a scary word. Facing it alone can be terrifying. 

That’s why the United Hospital Center is bringing together people who have been affected by breast cancer. The hospital offers a Butterfly Kiss Support Group for anyone who has been touched by cancer’s wide reach: patients and former patients.

Peggy Johnson, UHC Clinical Navigator said that it is good to have someone outside of the family to talk with, that way it doesn’t worry the family.

“We talk to them about a lot of things but when you are talking to someone who is going through the same diagnosis it’s a lot easier to pour your heart.”

Meetings will be held monthly on every third Monday at 5:30 p.m., in classroom four.

