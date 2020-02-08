United Hospital Center celebrates National Go Red Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – February is National Heart Month, dedicated to raising awareness for heart disease. February 7 is National Wear Red Day, which focuses specifically on heart disease in women.

United Hospital Center set up an informational table on Friday, giving passers-by handouts on what to look for when it comes to signs of heart disease. This included brochures highlighting that there are often differences in symptoms between men and women.

“Not everyone has crushing chest pain, which is the first symptom we think of when we think of heart disease. Women have a little more subtle symptoms that sometimes go unnoticed,” UHC cardiac nurse Cheryl Farley explained. “It can be increased shortness of breath, or extreme fatigue. Also nausea, vomiting, jaw pain, arm pain, or even upper abdominal pain that may not feel like an elephant sitting on their chest.”

In order to prevent heart disease, health professionals emphasized that it is important to listen to your body and maintain the healthiest lifestyle possible.

“We want to teach people what you can do to prevent heart disease. It’s also about diet and exercise. We want people to be aware that they need to reduce their risk factors. One of the biggest risk factors includes high blood pressure,” said Farley.

Other risk factors include tobacco use, including the use of e-cigarettes. One of the main prevention factors is diet, making sure to include all food groups and practicing portion control. Farley said when dining out at a restaurant, it is better to ask for a to-go box at the beginning of your meal and to place half of your food in it to eat later, preventing you from taking in too many calories at once.

“Your body is best suited to have a well rounded diet, and by that we mean low cholesterol, low to moderate carbohydrates, and high in fiber and protein, so it’s a matter of making healthy choices and we also need to have portion control.”

Officials advise anyone who is experiencing signs of heart disease, to report to the hospital as quickly as possible.