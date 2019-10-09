BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – “Of course I thought this can’t be true. I’m 35, I can’t have breast cancer,” explained Mildred Quinn.

After finding a lump through self detection, Mildred Quinn, of Wetzel County was diagnosed with breast cancer on February 27.

“Don’t wait. It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you feel something go to the doctor. I actually felt something in December and waited until the end of January to go.” – Mildred Quinn

Quinn is one of many West Virginia women affected by her cancer treatment.

“Really rough at first for the hair, my hair coming out. That was one of the hardest things. Then of course, the eyebrows are gone from treatment.”

But she’s not facing the battle alone. There’s a community of support within United Hospital Center and its ‘Feeling Beautiful” program.

“When you get up, you get your make-up on, you get your hair done, you get moving, you feel better. Even when you are not at 100 percent just those little steps of getting up, putting on your scarf, and getting here is half the battle,” said Quinn.

The program teaches women how to cope with their hair and skin changes during their treatment. Each patient receives a bag full of cosmetics to take home.

“It means so much to me. Right now I just don’t even look in the mirror. So, it’s nice to have day where you can pamper yourself and feel good.”

The Feeling Beautiful program is offered throughout the year at United Hospital Center. To register or for information, contact Maggie Lowther, RN, BSN at (681) 342-1804.