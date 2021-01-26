United Hospital Center partners with WVU for new nursing campus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – United Hospital Center has partnered up with WVU to create a new nursing campus.

The campus, which will be the university’s fifth for nursing, will be located at the hospital in Bridgeport and plans to offer an accelerated bachelor’s program. The first group of students will start in the spring of 2023. Officials say they look forward to being able to train a new group of health professionals in a time that needs them more than ever.

The nursing school will occupy in excess of 5,000 square feet on the fifth floor of the newly constructed East Wing at UHC, which will encompass more than 40,000 square feet at a total cost of $23 million. The space will include two classrooms, a skills lab, conference rooms, a student lounge and offices.

“As we all know, we need more nurses and it’s a challenge to produce more, but through this partnership we are able to bring our accredited, high quality fast track program to this area with UHC, so we’re super excited about it,” said Tara Hulsey, Vice President of Health Promotion and Wellness at WVU.

The BS/BA to BSN program offered on the Bridgeport campus will mirror the Morgantown campus program. The program runs five full-time semesters, or 18 months in length, and consists of 66 credits of the nursing curriculum. Students who have a BS or BA degree from an accredited college or university and want to become registered nurses are invited to apply between March 1 – July 1, 2022. A total of 24 students will be admitted each year.

In addition to this new campus, the WVU School of Nursing offers its nursing programs on campuses in Beckley, Charleston, Keyser, and Morgantown.

To find more information about the nursing campus and its program, click here.