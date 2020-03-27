United Way 211 line offering resources to those affected by COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County is encouraging anyone in need of resources to use the statewide 211 line for help.

The line has been receiving a higher volume of calls than usual since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak due to more people needing help with things like food and utilities.

Anyone who calls the 211 line will be asked to enter their zip code and will be directed to the correct resource for their situation.





“We’re just there for people. We’re there to answer the phones. When they call, they actually get a live person, so they have somebody to speak with, explain their scenario, what they’re needing, where they are and then our information specialists will refer them to the proper organization,” said Tina Yoke with the United Way of Harrison County.

Senator Joe Manchin is also encouraging West Virginians to use the line for anything they need. He commended the program and stated that it is critical during times like these.

This program is more important now than ever as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic and I commend United Way for continuing to serve their fellow West Virginians through this time. Senator Joe Manchin

211 is free to use and available 24 hours a day. It can be accessed by dialing 211, by texting your zip code to 898-211, or visiting its website by clicking here.