United Way “Day of Action” food drive to help two local counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The United Way of Harrison County’s Day of Action food drive invited the community to drop off any non-perishable canned food, cleaning supplies or personal hygiene items, or monetary donations to be used in Harrison and Doddridge counties.

“This is a way to help our member agencies, especially those that have food pantries, to help them be able to provide for our community,” UWHC board of directors member Joi Gilliam-Norris.

Several volunteers, including the Clarksburg Lions Club, sanitized with wipes all donated supplies to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s drive operated using a drive-through format to minimize all contact between volunteers and anyone who donated.







“People come up and we collect the food and we have to wipe it all-everything is wiped down-and then we call the agencies and they come and pick it up,” said volunteer Don Niles.

When member agencies picked up donations, they were then taken to local food pantries for anyone who may need them.

“I serve on the United Way board of directors and several other divisions within the United Way and just to see what our member agencies to with so little is amazing,” said Gilliam-Norris.

To maximize donations, this year’s drive featured four drop off locations in both Doddridge and Harrison counties.