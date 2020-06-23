United Way Golf Marathon raises money for member organizations

BRIGEPORT, W.Va.- United Way of Harrison County president Christian Marsh aimed to beat last year’s record of 14 rounds of golf at the Bridgeport Country Club for the United Way’s Charity Golf Marathon.

Community members had the opportunity to make donations and sponsor Marsh as he attempted to play as many rounds of golf in one day as possible. This is part of a long-running way of combining personal interests with community service.

“It was a tradition at the Harrison County United Way that the first vice president does a personal fundraiser. The previous vice president did a 100 mile marathon run, and there was no way that I could do that,” said Marsh.

Marsh had completed eight rounds by noon and said he planned to stop for a quick rest before finishing the fundraiser at a slightly slower rate.

“I’m starting to feel the burn. My back is getting a little tight, my energy level is a little bit low, going to eat a little lunch and try to get a little energy back,” said Marsh after his eighth round.

All proceeds raised from the golf marathon benefit the United Way and its 20 member organizations.

The event ended with a reception for the community to participate in activities as Marsh completed his final rounds.