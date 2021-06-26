United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties celebrates Day of Action

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County hosted its “Day of Action” Friday where volunteers work with funded partners in the communities to complete a range of projects.

After those projects were completed, volunteers were honored with a celebration of some food and drinks at the Harrison House. United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties officials said without the volunteers and their hard work they would not exist to lend a hand in the communities.

“Folks were able to meet with others, had no idea who they were, and discover some really wonderful things they had in common. And that build community, and that is what we are here to do as well, build community, strengthen our neighborhoods, health education, and financial stability are the three pillars of United Way,” said Brad Riffee, executive director of the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

RLIC Solutions Company donated both space for the event and refreshments. Riffee said that every project they had during the day of action incorporated the one and sometimes all three of the United Way’s pillars.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we love you, and appreciate you, and all the work that you do. That is why we fight for them, and our friends, families, and neighbors every single day. Riffee said. “We’ve been here since 1957, and we’ve been fighting ever since then. And we’re going to continue to fight for our friends, family, and neighbors for years to come.