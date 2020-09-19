United Way of Harrison County hosts bocce ball tournament

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County hosted its bocce ball tournament on Saturday to raise money for its member organizations.

While the event had to be rescheduled, there was still a great turnout for plenty of family friendly activities such as cornhole and horseshoes, food and drinks and raffle baskets including gift cards to local restaurants.

This event was held at Ferguson Memorial Park in Shinnston and offered cash prizes for the top three finishing teams.

“Of course we’re social distancing as required, but it was really important for us to have the event to put it on for the sponsors and for everyone else that wanted to compete in it,” said Joel Richardson with the United Way of Harrison County.

For extra safety precautions, hand sanitizer and masks were available on site to prevent the spread of germs. Social distancing was also encouraged.