United Way of Harrison County looking for volunteers for a holiday fundraiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County is looking for volunteers to help with a special holiday fundraiser.

Starting on Black Friday, November 27, the United Way will set up a gift wrapping booth at the Meadowbrook Mall. The booth is being designed by local artist Lotus MacDowell and will accept any gifts, even those not bought at the mall.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help wrap can visit the United Way’s Facebook page or call 304-624-6337

“EBay packages, amazon packages, you order something cool on Etsy, bring it on down to the Meadowbrook Mall and we’d be happy to wrap it for you. And you know what the best thing is? 100% of those donations go back to 20 United Way local funded partners in the county,” said Brad Riffee, United Way of Harrison County executive director.

The United Way is also continuing its Dine and Donate series through the end of February, with donations from any purchases made at Mia Margherita on Tuesday, November 17, going back to the United Way.