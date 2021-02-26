United Way of Harrison County plans Give-A-Thon event for March 17

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- After the success of Harrison County’s inaugural United Way telethon last year, the group is planning an even bigger follow-up.

This year’s all-day United Way Give-a-Thon event will be held on March 17 and is set to feature live entertainment, special guests, drawings for prizes and giveaways, and Facebook Live streaming throughout the entire day. Viewers will be able to call in and make donations to the United Way and its organizations. The goal is to provide a new opportunity for community members to support groups that help those who need it.



2020 United Way Telethon

“This is a bigger, more polished, better extravaganza. So those that saw it last year are going to be quite impressed at what we’ve done this year,” said Community Development Coordinator Aimee Comer.

Stay tuned for more from WBOY as the United Way’s Give-A-Thon gets closer.