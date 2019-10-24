United Way of Marion and Taylor Co. is moving locations

FARIMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor county has planned to move locations thanks to a generous donation and gift from J.T. and Patti Hodges.

The current location is on the upper floor of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce building on Adams Street.

The organization will moving into a bigger building that they will have all to themselves. The organization hopes the move will create many more opportunities for growth within the organization.

“We will be moving a block away to a bigger building that’s going to be more accessible, and its going to offer a lot more programs, so we’re really pleased our United Way is able to expand,” United Way Campaign Co-Chair Patrick Snively said.

The organization is hoping to move to its new location on Washington Street by the end of December 2019.