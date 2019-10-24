United Way of Marion and Taylor Co. reaches the midway point of their fundraising campaign

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties gathered to give an updated report on their fundraising campaign in 2020 on Thursday.

Their goal this year was to raise up to $500,000 by the end of December. They have met the mid-way point of this campaign and have raised 55 percent of their goal so far.

Different agencies around the county will continue to raise money with various fundraisers such as chili eating contests and holiday events like the Hardyway Haunt on October 30 at Fairmont State.

All the money they raise will stay in the Marion and Taylor County areas. Health and Human Resource foundations can apply to receive a portion of aid from the money raised.

The money raised by the end of the year, will be distributed to participating organizations early next year.